Belgian rider Tim Merlier, of the Soudal-Quick Step team, won his second stage of the UAE Tour by coming out in front of a mass sprint for victory in Thursday's fourth stage.

In a chaotic finish marked once again by a crash involving several riders, the 31-year-old Merlier stayed clear to claim the 38th stage win of his career, and fourth this season.

Dutch riders Arvid De Kleijn (Tudor) and Olav Kooij (Visma-Lease a Bike) rounded out the podium at the end of the 168km stage around Dubai.

UAE Team Emirates' Australian rider Jay Vine retained the overall lead, 11 seconds ahead of compatriot Ben O'Connor (Decathlon-AG2R La Mondiale), with three stages still to race.