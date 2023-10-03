BEIJING - Second seed Daniil Medvedev had an easier than expected 6-4 6-3 semi-final win over familiar rival Alexander Zverev on Tuesday to book his place in the China Open final where he will face either Carlos Alcaraz or Jannik Sinner.

"It's an amazing, strong field so it's great to be in the final against one of the amazing Sinner or Alcaraz," Medvedev said after the match.

This was the fifth meeting between the pair this season and although the Russian world number three Medvedev won three of the previous four, Zverev had won their most recent clash in Cincinnati.

Zverev won the Chengdu title last week, but the German's seven-match winning streak came to an end as Medvedev's strong serve saw him save all four break points he faced.

"I'm really happy with my level. Roof closed, different conditions today, much faster," Medvedev added.

"Both of us are big servers so it came down to just a few opportunities and I managed to serve better when I had break points to save than he did."

Medvedev now awaits the winner of Tuesday's second semi-final between top seed Alcaraz and Sinner

