American Brandon McNulty powered to victory in the second-stage time trial at the UAE Tour on Tuesday to take the overall lead.

His UAE Team Emirates teammate Jay Vine was just two seconds slower in second place, with Mikkel Bjerg rounding off a clean sweep of the podium for the home team.

McNulty's win helped him take Monday's first-stage winner Tim Merlier's spot at the top of the overall standings, with Vine now 2secs back in second.

UAE team leader Adam Yates, the 2020 winner, was 28secs slower in 16th place in windy conditions at Hudayriyat Island.

"The wind certainly affected the race," said McNulty. "We decided to go among the first starters and it paid off."

Wednesday's third of seven stages is a 176km ride from Al Marjan Island to Jebel Jais.