LeBron James recorded 35 points and nine assists to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a 107-95 victory over the host Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night.

Anthony Davis added 16 points and 14 rebounds and D'Angelo Russell had 14 points and six assists for the Lakers. Taurean Prince and Christian Wood tallied 10 points apiece as Los Angeles won for the fourth time in five games.

Jerami Grant scored 24 points for the Trail Blazers, who have lost six consecutive games. Deandre Ayton had 17 points and 12 rebounds, and Shaedon Sharpe added 17 points and nine rebounds but also committed a career-worst 10 turnovers.

Skylar Mays had 15 points and eight assists, and Toumani Camara added 10 points for Portland.

The victory also improved the Lakers to 3-0 in West Group A play of the in-season tournament. Los Angeles is a half-game ahead of Utah, pending completion of the Jazz game against the Phoenix Suns.

The Trail Blazers are 1-2 in Group A play.

Malcolm Brogdon (hamstring) missed his fourth straight game for the Trail Blazers.

Los Angeles shot 49.4 percent from the field, including 12 of 30 from 3-point range. James made 5 of 9 from behind the arc, and Russell connected on 4 of 7.

The Trail Blazers made 40.4 percent of their attempts and were 10 of 37 from long range.

Los Angeles scored the first seven points of the fourth quarter to take an 89-75 lead.

A short time later, Rui Hachimura drained a 3-pointer and Cam Reddish added a basket as the Lakers' advantage reached 99-83 with 6:56 left.

James' layup made it a game-best 17-point margin with 5:51 remaining.

Portland scored 11 of the next 15 points to move within 105-95 with 2:36 left before Davis knocked down a straightaway 21-foot jumper with 1:42 left, and both teams cleared the benches 31 seconds later.

James scored 16 first-points as the Lakers held a 60-50 lead at the break. Ayton scored 12 in the half for Portland, which trailed by 16 before scoring the last six points of the half.

The Trail Blazers moved within 68-67 on a 3-pointer by Mays with 7:46 left in the third quarter. But James hit two 3-pointers during an ensuing 8-2 push and the Lakers later took an 82-75 edge entering the final quarter.