Football fans who have not yet secured their seats for FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 will have an opportunity to do so with the start of the last-minute sales phase today (September 27) at 11 am CET / 12 pm local time.

Tickets can be purchased at FIFA.com/tickets on a first-come, first-served basis and will be subject to availability. This sales phase will run until the end of the tournament.

While demand has been high and the initial inventory is expected to sell out quickly, fans should check FIFA.com/tickets on a regular basis, as additional batches of tickets will be made available through further releases and resales, which will re-launch in due course, organisers said.

Individual match tickets will be available in all four price categories, with Category 4 tickets reserved for residents of Qatar. Customers can purchase a maximum of six tickets per match and 60 across the entire tournament. Disabled people and people with limited mobility are encouraged to browse the options online and select from a range of dedicated Accessibility Tickets.

With exciting match-ups taking place around Qatar on the same day, fans will be able to take advantage of the unique opportunity to watch up to two showdowns on certain group-stage matchdays.

After buying tickets, international fans must confirm accommodation plans. Fans can book their stay via the Qatar Accommodation Agency. Alternatively, to stay with family and friends, they will need to register as a host.

Hayya Card: Visitors need this card to enter Qatar and access the stadiums. All ticketholders should apply for Hayya, the last step on your journey to Qatar 2022.

