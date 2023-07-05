Josef Martinez came off the bench to score the tying goal in the 90th minute as Inter Miami rallied twice for a 2-2 draw against the Columbus Crew on Tuesday in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Martinez, who is now tied for ninth all-time in MLS goals with 104, entered the match in the 74th minute, received a chip by Leonardo Campana and scored on a side volley.

Campana scored for Miami (5-13-2, 17 points) in the 57th minute after Darlington Nagbe gave the Crew a 1-0 lead in the 23rd.

Columbus (10-6-5, 35 points) took a 2-1 lead when Christian Ramirez scored in the 69th minute. It was his eighth goal of the season and his fifth in the past six matches.

He slid to get his right foot on a pass by Cucho Hernandez, who has a goal contribution in 11 of the past 12 matches (five goals, nine assists).

The Crew are 6-0-2 in the past eight matches.

Miami has consecutive draws after seven straight losses. Martinez scored in a 1-1 tie vs. Austin FC in the previous match as well.

Nagbe opened the scoring with a stunner from 21 yards.

A corner kick by Lucas Zelarayan was parried by Inter goalie Drake Callender and flew just outside the top of the penalty area. The ball landed on the right foot of Nagbe for a full volley.

It was Nagbe's second goal of the season and 37th in 373 MLS matches.

The Crew should have taken a 2-0 lead into the break, but Mohamed Farsi was unable to take advantage of a 36th-minute through ball by Zelarayan that froze four Miami players.

Farsi's first touch was too hard and Callender raced off his line to get a piece of it. However, the ball rolled behind him and Farsi had an open net before Robert Taylor made a sliding clearance.

It proved critical when Campana headed a corner kick by Taylor to make it 1-1.

Interim Miami coach Javier Morales started Campana for the first time in seven league matches and with good reason -- Campana scored both goals when Miami handed the Crew their lone home defeat, 2-1 on April 29.

