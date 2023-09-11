Virat Kohli and KL Rahul hit unbeaten centuries as India posted a mammoth 356-2 against Pakistan in a rain-hit Super Four match of the Asia Cup on Monday.

India resumed on 147-2 in Colombo after rain ended play early on Sunday and pushed the 50-over game into a reserve day set aside by the tournament, which is a precursor to the ODI World Cup.

Rain again delayed the start but no overs were lost and Rahul (111) and Kohli (122 off 94 balls) put on an unbeaten stand of 233 runs to excite Indian fans at a largely empty stadium.

Rahul, who returned from an injury lay-off, raised his bat to celebrate his hundred and was hugged by Kohli, who soon brought up his own ton after surpassing 13,000 ODI runs.

Half-centuries from skipper Rohit Sharma and fellow opener Shubman Gill got India off to a good start on Sunday with a 121-run stand.

Kohli and Rahul resumed cautiously on their overnight scores of eight and 17 before they took to the Pakistan attack with 100 runs in 102 balls.

Pakistan suffered a blow when officials said fast bowler Haris Rauf had suffered a strain and would take no further part.

Rahul smashed 12 fours and two sixes, including whipping Shadab Khan over mid-wicket, in his 106-ball knock.

Kohli finished the innings with a six down the ground against a bowling attack that lacked sting. Sloppy fielding added to Pakistan's woes.

Pace spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shadab got a wicket each on Sunday.

Ground staff worked tirelessly to get the field ready after Monday's early rain.

The extra day was a last-minute addition to the Super Four clash -- the only game to get the advantage other than the final -- after a previous group game between the two teams was washed out in Pallekele.