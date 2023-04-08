AUGUSTA, Georgia - Brooks Koepka took advantage of ideal morning scoring conditions to put the LIV Golf flag three shots clear at the top of the Masters' second-round leaderboard on Friday, before ferocious storms roared across Augusta National to end play early.

Koepka, who shared the overnight lead with Norway's Viktor Hovland and Spain's Jon Rahm, returned a spotless five-under 67 to set a 12-under target for the afternoon wave that headed out under menacing skies.

Rahm, who was among the late starters going out in the second to last group, was working his way up the leaderboard getting to nine-under but had his charge stalled by dangerous weather.

Amateur Sam Bennett continued to be the Augusta surprise package lurking four back after carding a second consecutive 68.

Start times had been pushed ahead by 30 minutes in an effort to get as much play in as possible before forecasted thunderstorms swept into Augusta.

Inclement weather arrived mid-afternoon triggering a brief 21-minute stoppage which was followed by a second suspension an hour later that forced an evacuation of the course and an end to play.

Wild winds tore across the course, up-rooting trees, including massive Georgia pines that crashed across the 17th tee box and narrowly missed spectators.

"Augusta National Golf Club can confirm that no injuries were reported from three trees that were blown over to the left of the No. 17 tee due to wind," said Augusta National in a statement. "The safety and well-being of everyone attending the Masters Tournament will always be the top priority of the Club."

Augusta National said play would resume on Saturday at 8 a.m. ET (1200 GMT) with 39 players completing their second rounds and will then be followed by third round action.

The forecast for Saturday, however, is not promising with calls for heavy rains and cold temperatures.

Koepka did all his damage on Augusta National's four par-five holes, recording three birdies and an eagle while taking a single bogey through two rounds.

World number three Rahm, winner of three events already this season, was always expected to contend at the year's first major, Koepka was not.

INJURY WOES

But the four-time major winner, who is fit again after suffering a number of injury woes, has emerged as the leader of the LIV Golf contingent.

"I just take it one shot at a time, one hole at a time, whatever I got in front of me," said Koepka. "I'm just interested in the shot I'm looking to hit at that current moment.

"It's just up to me whether I play good or not. Simple."

As Koepka was putting the finishing touches on his round, five-time Masters champion Tiger Woods was teeing off.

Woods, who has never missed the Masters cut as a professional, will likely need to improve on his opening round two-over 74 if he is to keep his streak alive.

The five-time Green Jacket winner was holding steady at two-over with seven holes remaining in his round when play was stopped.

Even in Thursday's superb conditions Woods slumped to his worst opening round at the Masters since 2005 and the rain and cold on Saturday is sure to put the surgically repaired leg he mangled in a near fatal 2021 car crash to an even bigger test.

Rory McIlroy was unable to take advantage of an early start as his bid to complete the career Grand Slam looked set to end with a five-over 75, leaving the Northern Irishman well above the projected two-over cut line.

McIlroy started the day at level par but back-to-back bogeys at two and three and again at six and seven sent him sliding down the leaderboard.

After another bogey at the 11th, the world number two would fight back with a pair of birdies but would give those back with bogeys at 16 and 18 to bring an end to a miserable day.

World number one Scottie Scheffler's hopes of becoming the first repeat winner since Woods in 2001-02 also took a hit after he carded three-over 75 to leave him 11 shots back of the leader.

(Reporting by Steve Keating in Augusta. Editing by Toby Davis and Pritha Sarkar)