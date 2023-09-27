AR-RASS — Al-Ittihad, the reigning champion of the Saudi Pro League, narrowly escaped elimination on Tuesday to advance to the Round of 16 in the King's Cup after defeating Al-Kholood 7-6 in a penalty shootout, following a 1-1 draw in regular and extra time.



The match was a tight contest, with Roberto Dias of Al-Kholood accidentally opening the scoring for Al-Ittihad in the 18th minute. Al-Kholood managed to equalize through Mariano Vazquez in the 40th minute.



With the original time ending in a draw, the game extended into extra time, providing Al-Kholood with opportunities to secure an upset victory. However, the vigilance of goalkeeper Abdullah Al-Mayouf prevented them from doing so.



Both teams then contested a penalty shootout, where Al-Kholood missed three penalties, while Al-Ittihad missed two.



Ultimately, Al-Ittihad prevailed 7-6 in the shootout after Al-Mayouf saved a penalty from Mohamed Al-Shahrani, securing their spot in the Round of 16.

