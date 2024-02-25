Anthony Kim, a three-time PGA Tour winner who hasn't played competitively since 2012, will make his return at next week's LIV Golf event in Jeddah, The Golf Channel reported on Saturday.

The 38-year-old American will be a wildcard player at the event in Saudi Arabia, according to the report, which cited multiple unnamed sources.

Kim, who finished third at the 2010 Masters and made a record 11 birdies in his second round at Augusta in 2009, underwent surgery on his left Achilles tendon in 2012 and has not played a tour event since, but has been working for months on a return to competition and had spoken with PGA Tour and LIV Golf officials.

On the PGA Tour, Kim won the National and Wachovia Championship in 2008 and the 2010 Houston Open and was ranked as high as sixth in the world in 2008.

Kim also played on triumphant United States teams at the 2008 Ryder Cup and 2009 Presidents Cup.