H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has attended the UAE Tour, organised by the Abu Dhabi Sports Council and featuring 140 cyclists from 20 international teams competing in the sixth edition of the event.

Sheikh Khaled greeted the cyclists as they started stage six, which extends over a 138 kilometre route, passing by Abu Dhabi landmarks on Yas Island, as well as Rabdan, Khalifa City, Zayed Sports City, Al Reem Island, Qasr Al Hosn, and Khaleej Al Arabi street.

He met with junior cyclists at the Abu Dhabi Cycling Club and highlighted Abu Dhabi’s role as a global hub for hosting and organising major international sporting events, supported by its advanced and integrated sports infrastructure. The emirate, which is becoming a leading cycling hub, hosts several major cycling events including the UAE Tour, the UCI Urban Cycling World Championships, and the Bike Abu Dhabi Festival, as part of the emirate’s efforts to grow the sport and spread a culture of cycling among the community.

Sheikh Khaled was accompanied by Dr. Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Chairman of the Department of Community Development; Aref Hamad Al Awani, Secretary-General of Abu Dhabi Sports Council; and Matar Suhail Al Yabhouni Al Dhaheri, Team President of UAE Team Emirates.