Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic reached the French Open semi-finals for the first time with a straight sets win over Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova on Tuesday.

The world number 43 came through 7-5, 6-2 over the 333rd-ranked Russian who was runner-up in Paris in 2021.

A semi-finalist at the Australian Open two years ago, Muchova will face either world number two Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus or Ukraine's Elina Svitolina for a place in Saturday's final.