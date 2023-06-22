Juventus completed the permanent signing of Poland striker Arkadiusz Milik from Olympique de Marseille on a three year deal for 6.3 million euros ($6.92 million), the Serie A club said on Wednesday.

Milik, who joined Marseille in 2021, had been on loan at the Italian side, who had an option to buy the player at the end of the season.

"Juventus has exercised the option right for the definitive acquisition of the registration rights of the player Arkadiusz Krystian Milik.

"The consideration may increase up to an additional 1.1 million euros ($1.21 million) on achieving given conditions over the course of the duration of the contract," the club said in a statement.

The Poland international made 39 appearances for the Turin club last season, scoring nine goals and providing one assist. ($1 = 0.9104 euros) (Reporting by Angelica Medina in Mexico City Editing by Toby Davis)



