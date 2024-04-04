Joe Jones extended his lead after a second-round 67 to follow his round one 68 for a 36-hole total of 135 in the 2024 Robert Rock Abu Dhabi Championship over the National Course at Abu Dhabi Golf Club.

Welsh international, Jones, who plays out of Langland Bay GC, Swansea, had nines of 33 and 34, which included seven birdies for his nine-under total.

Jones said on finishing his round: “I putted much better today. I hit 14 greens in regulation and was happy with my all-round game. I just kept it going from yesterday – and hopefully that is the game plan for the final round.”

In second place, 11 shots behind the leader, is Rayan Ahmed (Montgomerie Golf Club) after a second round of one under par 71.

The Boy’s Under 14 Division is led by Alexander Rushika (JGE) with his second successive level par round of 72.

The Girl’s Division sees first-round leader Lavanya Gupta (India) follow up with a 71. Just two shots back is Hannah Alan (EGF) who managed a best-of-the-day 70 in the Girls’ Division with just 18 holes to go.

The Boys Under 21’s play from the Green Tees, the Boys Under 14’s from the White Tees and the Girls Under 18’ from the Red Tees.

The final round is played tomorrow (Thursday) with the leaders out last in Gross Divisional order at 11.12 am.

Following the first round, Robert Rock hosted an entertaining Invitational Golf Clinic on the Driving Range for juniors, parents and coaches, where he explained his playing philosophy as well as engaged in an interactive Q&A session.

Robert said: “It has been a very successful week so far. We have attracted a good number of junior golfers from far and wide, from our Robert Rock Junior Tour in the UK as well as a strong contingent from the UAE.

“I played a few holes myself this morning on the National Course and I was really impressed with the golf course set-up, especially the greens, which are running nicely,” he added.

“It seems a bit warmer today than for the first round – we are seeing some excellent and competitive scores from both the boys and girls. We wish all players all the best for the final round.”

Second Round Scores

Boys Under 21

Jones (Wales) 68. 67. 135.

Ahmed (Montgomerie Golf Club) 75. 71. 146.

Meggitt (Eng) 73. 74. 147.

Morton (Trump International) 72. 75. 147.

Boys Under 14

Rushika (Jumeirah Golf Estates) 72. 72. 144.

Ganguly (Saadiyat Beach GC) 80. 77. 157.

Girls Under 18

Gupta (DLF G&CC, India) 69. 71. 140.

C. Alan (EGF) 72. 70. 142.

