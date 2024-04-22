Rower Joanie Delgaco has made history.

Delgaco became the first Filipina to punch a ticket to the Olympics for rowing Sunday morning after placing fourth in the Final A of the 2024 World Rowing Asian and Oceanian Olympic Qualification Regatta singles sculls in Chungju, South Korea.

Delgaco finished fourth with a time of seven minutes and 49.39 seconds.

She finished behind Uzbekistan's Anna Prakaten, who topped the competition with a time of 7:31.28.

Coming in second is Japan's Shijo Yonekawa with a time of 7:35.93, while Iran's Fatemeh Mojallal Topraghghale tallied 7:37.07.

Coming in fifth is Vietnam's Hue Thi Pham with 7:53.08.

She needed to finish within the top five to grab a spot in the Olympics, according to the Philippine Rowing Association.

'Papuntang finish line pa lang po kanina, dinig na dinig ko na po iyong suporta ng team ko, andoon talaga sila and grabe, nag-push talaga ako hanggang dulo para sa team ko, ginawa ko lahat,' Delgaco said in an interview with Radyo Pilipinas 2.

'Para sa akin, history talaga na pinakaunang Filipina na rower talaga na nag-qualify sa Olympics. Sobrang hindi ko ma-imagine na naabot ko iyong ganito. Dati, dinadaan-daanan ako ng malalakas, ngayon nabi-beat ko na sila,' she added.

With her fourth-place finish, she is joining pole vaulter EJ Obiena, boxers Nesthy Petecio, Aira Villegas and Eumir Marcial, gymnasts Carlos Yulo, Aleah Finnegan and Levi Ruivivar, and weightlifters John Ceniza, Vanessa Sarno and Elreen Ando to the Paris Games.

The Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) also confirmed Delgaco's Olympic seat.

'Delgaco, 26, makes history as the first Filipina rowing Olympian, finishing 4th place! This is another 'herstory' in the making!' the POC posted on Facebook.

