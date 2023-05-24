A brilliant bowling performance helped MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings beat defending champion Gujarat Titans by 15 runs in Qualifier 1 on Tuesday to enter the final of the Indian Premier League.

Defending a modest total of 173 in front of its home crwod in Chennai, CSK rose to the challenge, restricting the Titans to 157 all out.

Ravindra Jadeja was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 4-0-18-2.

Earlier, a disciplined bowling performance by the Gujarat Titans on a tricky surface helped the defending champion restrict Chennai Super Kings to 172 for 7.

Put in to bat by GT captain Hardik Pandya, the Super Kings batters had a tough time on a slow pitch as they were not able to force the pace.

But Chennai fought back to keep the dream alive of winning its fifth IPL title in what could be the final season for Dhoni.

