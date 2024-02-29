India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah will return for the final Test against England after missing the team's series-clinching win in the fourth match, the country's cricket board said Thursday.

Bumrah was rested in the previous Test, which India won by five wickets in Ranchi to take an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said Bumrah "will link-up with the squad in Dharamsala" for the final Test starting March 7.

Batsman KL Rahul will miss out again after he was forced out of the previous three due to a quad injury he picked up in the opener.

Spinner Washington Sundar has been released from the squad to join his state team Tamil Nadu for the Ranji Trophy semi-finals and will rejoin the national team for the Test "if need be".

The BCCI also said Mohammed Shami had successfully undergone surgery for a right heel injury after the fast bowler posted social media photographs of himself from hospital after the operation on Tuesday.

"He is recovering well and will soon head to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru to commence his rehabilitation process," the statement said.

India squad: Rohit Sharma (capt), Jasprit Bumrah (vice-capt), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (wk), KS Bharat (wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep.