DHARAMSALA, India - India beat England by an innings and 64 runs in the final test to win the five-match series 4-1 at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium on Saturday.

Having conceded a lead of 259, England were all out for 195 in their second innings on day three of the contest.

Joe Root made 84 and Jonny Bairstow (39) also got a start while other England batters simply surrendered before India's formidable spin attack.

Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin claimed 5-77 in his 100th test for a match haul of nine wickets.

It was England's first series defeat under the captaincy of Ben Stokes.

