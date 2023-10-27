Legendary Indian batsman Dilip Vengsarkar believes the Rohit Sharma-led Indian team might go down as one of the greatest one-day teams in history if they win the World Cup on home soil.

The prospects are now alluring after the home team's five emphatic wins from five matches in the tournament.

The only unbeaten team in the tournament so far, India have dominated their rivals with relentless aggression, even reminding some cricket fans of the great West Indies and Australian teams that decimated every team in the past.

Now can they go on an unbeaten run to win the coveted trophy?

Vengsarkar, in an exclusive interview with the Khaleej Times, says the team has what it takes to deal with the pressure of expectations when the knockout rounds begin.

Q. India have been superb in the World Cup so far. What do you think has been the key to their perfect start?

The team's performance has been tremendous. I think the main reason for that is that everybody is in great form, they have peaked at the right time. Their batting has clicked, they are bowling very well and the fielding has been brilliant as well.

Q. Are you surprised by Jasprit Bumrah's performance? He has only returned recently from a long injury-lay off. But it seems he has never been away...

It's amazing to see his return, he has been bowling brilliantly. His spells have been so crucial, he is taking key wickets, and he is also putting the brakes on the opposition teams' run rates. Both with the new ball and the old ball, he has been brilliant.

Q. Normally, fast bowlers need time to regain their rhythm and form after coming back from a serious injury crisis...

I think the BCCI deserves a lot of credit for his injury management. After his surgery, he was rehabilitated at the NCA (National Cricket Academy) in Bangalore. I think that has helped a lot. His bowling has been outstanding and it would not have been possible without the work they have done on him.

Q. Rohit has deservedly earned a lot of praise for his captaincy and bowling changes in the tournament. But he is also setting the template for the Indian batsmen with his fabulous stroke-play at the top-order, giving the team flying starts...

Look, Rohit is a big-match player. The way he is batting, he is completely demolishing the rival bowlers. He is playing aggressively but at the same time, he is playing proper cricketing shots. And Virat Kohli also has been fantastic. Both of them are in great form. As you said, Rohit setting the tempo at the start has made a big difference. I was there at the Ahmedabad stadium when India played Pakistan. The Pakistani bowlers didn't know what hit them. It was such a dominating innings. It was amazing batsmanship.

Q. Rohit is now 36, and Kohli is 34. Maybe, they are playing their last ODI World Cup..

I don't think we can come to the conclusion that it's going to be their last World Cup. If they are motivated and if they are fit, they will probably continue to play. It's up to them if they want to carry on playing for a few more years. It depends on their motivation level, form and fitness.

Q. Yes, especially in Kohli's case, the fitness levels have never been in doubt...

Yes, absolutely. He is as fit as a 20-year-old.

Q. There is a chance now for this team to go on an unbeaten run and win the World Cup. If they do that, they will probably earn their place in the pantheon of the all-time great teams...

I don't like to compare teams from different eras. The rules are different, the conditions are different. But yes, this team is definitely among the best because of the way they have been performing. They are playing like a champion team. I hope they finish the tournament as well as they have started it.

Q. Of course, India's fans would be anxious to see if they can finish the tournament as well as they have started it. They have to deal with the pressure of expectations from the cricket-crazy fans in India when it reaches the knockout rounds....

Yes, there will be huge expectations from India's supporters. There is no question about it. Not just from the fans in India, but from Indians living across the world. When I was in Ahmedabad for the India-Pakistan match, people from all over the world landed there for the game. So as the tournament goes into the knockout stages, the expectation levels will rise even higher. But having said that, this format also gives you an opportunity to come back into the match. If they have a bad start, they can still fight back and regain control. In T20s it's very difficult to do that because the format is so short. Considering the form they are in now, I am sure they will do extremely well.

Q. It looks like India, South Africa, New Zealand and Australia are going to be the four semifinalists...

I think South Africa and New Zealand are looking very strong. And you can't write off the Australians. They have made a strong comeback. I think at the moment, it looks like these three teams will make the semis alongside India.

