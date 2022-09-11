Members of the Qatar World Cup Organising Committee said that ticket holders with Hayya Cards, which serves as the entry permit, will be able to invite up to three non-ticketed fans to Qatar.

“A fan holding the Hayya Card can invite up to three non-ticketed fans to attend World Cup festivities in Qatar,” Eng. Yasir Al Jamal, Director General, Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy told a press conference at the Lusail Stadium.

It was revealed by Nasser Al Khater, CEO, FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, and Col Jassim Abdulrahim Al Sayed, representing Safety & Security Operations Committee.

Al Jamal said a minimal entry will be charged for non-ticketed fans aged 12 and over, with the feature set to be launched in alignment with the Last-Minute Ticket Sales period. There will be no entry fee for non-ticketed fans aged under 12, he said.

With over 2.45 million tickets already being sold, Al Jamal said fans will experience Qatar’s warm hospitality throughout the mega event.

“We are only weeks away from the biggest sporting event ever to be held in our country and region. We are delighted with ticket sales so far and look forward to welcoming fans from across the globe,” he said.

Fans snapped over 500,000 tickets during the most recent sales phase in July and August. The next sales period will begin around the end of September, while over-the-counter sales will start in Qatar soon.

Al Khater said Qatar is well prepared to host an exceptional World Cup with more than two months left.

“Our infrastructure is ready and the transport plans are in place. We are working on the aesthetics on the roads... the final touches are what we call the icing on the cake. We want to ensure an exceptional World Cup, with fans having their best experience in Qatar,” the Qatar 2022 CEO, said.

