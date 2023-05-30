Social media
Home page>LIFE>Sports>Harold Varner III wins L...
GOLF

Harold Varner III wins LIV Golf DC

Agence France-Presse (AFP)/Getty Images via AFP
Agence France-Presse (AFP)/Getty Images via AFP
Agence France-Presse (AFP)/Getty Images via AFP

Varner, 32, won his first tournament since the Saudi International in February 2022

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
May 30, 2023
UNITED STATESGOLF
PHOTO
Harold Varner III made a short birdie putt at the 18th hole to win his first LIV event, prevailing at LIV Golf DC on Sunday in Sterling, Va.
Varner’s final-round 68 at Trump National Golf Club Washington, DC brought him to 12 under for the week, staving off Branden Grace of South Africa by a shot. Mito Pereira of Chile, the leader entering Sunday, settled for third at 10 under after a 71.
Varner, 32, won his first tournament since the Saudi International in February 2022.
“I’m getting better at golf,” Varner said. “That’s always been my goal. I think big things are coming.”
The winner of a $4mn check for first place, Varner said he will put much of it toward his charitable organisation, the HV3 Foundation.
“I feel like I get to help a lot of people now, even more people, so that’s what kills me sometimes because it costs a lot of money to help a lot of people,” Varner said after the final round.
Pereira bogeyed each of his first two holes, opening the door for Varner to move back ahead. Varner followed his first birdie at No. 3 with his lone bogey of the day at No. 4, but he got one back with a birdie at the par-5 seventh.
Varner’s biggest shot of the day, though, was a hole-out for birdie from a greenside bunker at the par-4 11th. After Pereira got his third shot within 4 feet of the pin, Varner splashed his ball out and watched it roll straight downhill and into the cup.
Grace made a charge up the leaderboard with a bogey-free, 6-under 66. He started his day on the third hole and birdied two of his last three – Nos. 18 and 2 – to get to 11 under.
© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

DISCOVER MORE

FOOTBALL

FIFA World Cup legacy programmes recognised at Qatar CSR Awards

FIFA World Cup legacy programmes recognised at Qatar CSR Awards
FIFA World Cup legacy programmes recognised at Qatar CSR Awards
TENNIS

Djokovic battles into French Open second round, Alcaraz through

Djokovic battles into French Open second round, Alcaraz through
Djokovic battles into French Open second round, Alcaraz through
RUGBY

Springbok Kolbe leaving Top 14 Toulon ahead of World Cup

Springbok Kolbe leaving Top 14 Toulon ahead of World Cup
Springbok Kolbe leaving Top 14 Toulon ahead of World Cup
FOOTBALL

Maguire has decision to make about Man United future, says Ten Hag

Maguire has decision to make about Man United future, says Ten Hag
Maguire has decision to make about Man United future, says Ten Hag
TENNIS

'Kosovo is the heart of Serbia', Djokovic writes at French Open

'Kosovo is the heart of Serbia', Djokovic writes at French Open
'Kosovo is the heart of Serbia', Djokovic writes at French Open
SPORTS

UAE: eLife subscribers to get refunds, discounts if beIN channels are discontinued

UAE: eLife subscribers to get refunds, discounts if beIN channels are discontinued
UAE: eLife subscribers to get refunds, discounts if beIN channels are discontinued
IPL

Chennai win fifth IPL crown as Dhoni eyes return next year

Chennai win fifth IPL crown as Dhoni eyes return next year
Chennai win fifth IPL crown as Dhoni eyes return next year
TENNIS

'I couldn't walk or sit down,' says Pavlyuchenkova in knee injury fight

'I couldn't walk or sit down,' says Pavlyuchenkova in knee injury fight
'I couldn't walk or sit down,' says Pavlyuchenkova in knee injury fight
MOST READ
1.

The long game: MENA gaming revenues to hit $6bln in 2027

2.

New Bugatti-branded luxury Dubai penthouse priced at $204.22mln

3.

UAE’s Aldar acquires landscaping company in $40.84mln deal

4.

UAE's Dana Gas increases foreign ownership limit to 100%

5.

VIDEO: UAE Corporate Tax Law: All you need to know

RELATED ARTICLES
1

Koepka takes PGA for fifth major title in landmark LIV win

2

PGA co-leaders confident of winning formula

3

Cole double-bogey hands DeChambeau PGA Championship lead

4

Rahm begins PGA Championship bid at frost-hit Oak Hill

5

US win streak and global major run collide at PGA Championship

LATEST VIDEO

FINANCIAL SERVICES

VIDEO: Abu Dhabi's Wio to launch retail banking soon, plans global expansion

VIDEO: Abu Dhabi's Wio to launch retail banking soon, plans global expansion
VIDEO: Abu Dhabi's Wio to launch retail banking soon, plans global expansion

ZAWYA NEWSLETTERS

Get insights and exclusive content from the world of business and finance that you can trust, delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletters:

ZAWYA COVERAGE

M&A

Boards of Sohar International, HSBC Bank Oman agree merger deal

Boards of Sohar International, HSBC Bank Oman agree merger deal
Boards of Sohar International, HSBC Bank Oman agree merger deal
REAL ESTATE

Analysis: Mortgage lending in Saudi Arabia at new low as rate hikes quell demand

ECONOMY

With Erdogan's win, UAE looks to strengthen trade relations with Turkey

ECONOMY

Saudi Arabia closed commercial deals worth $76bln in 2022

LATEST NEWS
1

Nestle hires LSEG's Anna Manz as CFO

2

Saudi Arabia's First Milling Co aims to raise $266.4mln from IPO

3

UAE pension authority clarifies eligibility criteria for 'Shourak' benefits

4

'UAE is laboratory of past, present and future': President of La Biennale di Venezia

5

MENAFATF upgrades UAE's ratings for FATF recommendations

THE BRI REPORT

CONSTRUCTION

China is reshaping the Belt and Road Initiative ahead of a post-pandemic era

China is reshaping the Belt and Road Initiative ahead of a post-pandemic era\n
China is reshaping the Belt and Road Initiative ahead of a post-pandemic era\n