Jeddah: A group of world-class golf players is gearing up to take the stage at the Royal Greens Golf and Country Club in King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC) for the LIV Golf Jeddah, presented by ROSHN, from October 13 to 15.



The event, the 13th and penultimate event on the 2023 LIV Golf League calendar, will see the participation of winner of the individual title at LIV Golf Orlando and team captain of Smash GC Brooks Koepka.



Koepka has had an exceptional year, getting a runner-up finish at the Masters, claiming his fifth major victory at the PGA Championship, and participating lately in the Ryder Cup.



The 33-year-old champion currently sits in fifth place in the individual standings with a total of 112 points.



The top 24 players in the overall individual standings will be able to participate in the 2024 LIV Golf League, while those in positions from 25-44 face the risk of release or trade from their teams.



Meanwhile, players in the bottom positions will directly move to the qualifiers, getting a chance to make a comeback to the list of participating players.