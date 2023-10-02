JEDDAH — Steven Gerrard, the English coach of Al-Ettifaq team, expressed his views on the progress of the Saudi Professional League, saying: "With time, more signings, exceptional coaches, and talented players, the league will develop further. Saudi Arabia is a wonderful country with beautiful people."



During a press conference following his team's match against Al-Ahli in Jeddah, Gerrard remarked on the quality of the league.



Reflecting on the match, Gerrard said: "It was a tough game away from home against a strong opponent with high-quality players.



“We dominated many moments of the match and created two dangerous chances, so I think we deserved to win tonight."



Discussing the defensive organization, he said: "We wanted to regain our defensive organization after the recent lapses in the last rounds. Our defensive organization was excellent, and I appreciate my team's great effort."



Responding to questions about the different role of Georginio Wijnaldum compared to his time at Liverpool, Gerrard mentioned: "The role of Wijnaldum with us is not significantly different.



“The primary goal of bringing in a player of his caliber is to benefit from his vast experience, alongside Henderson and Ali Hazzazi. We have a fantastic midfield."



Regarding Faisal Al-Ghamdi, who joined Al-Ittihad, Gerrard said: "I did not want to lose Faisal, and we fought for him to stay because I always want the best to remain."



Gerrard concluded: "Any team that plays against Al-Ahli and does not defend well will suffer. We faced a great team with Firmino, Mahrez, and Allan Saint-Maximin. It's natural that if we do not defend well, we would suffer."

