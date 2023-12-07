India vs Pakistan sporting rivalries are not restricted to the cricket fields where they are known to capture the imagination of millions.

The sporting powerhouses of the sub-continent have also faced off in hockey, association football, badminton, squash, snooker, chess and golf as well.

Earlier this week it was the annual golf match between Team India and Team Pakistan that caught everyone’s attention when the teams took on each other at the prestigious Emirates Golf Club for the Friendship Cup.

Team Pakistan claimed the honours, and bragging rights, when they posted a strong victory in this fourth edition of the beautifully named Friendship Cup which brought together the communities and friends from the neighbouring countries.

The event was played over two days and 36 holes - the first day over the Faldo Course and the second day over the Majlis Course.

Each Team comprised 32 players with fourball matches for both days.

Shezad Hameed, the victorious Pakistan captain told Khaleej Times: “This event was conceived to bring two rival communities together through the platform of golf to network, meet new friends and have fun.

“We have intentionally invited players with a range of handicaps Scratch to 20 ish and above.”

Kunal Seth, the runner-up Indian Captain, responded: “This has been another excellent Friendship Cup.

“I recall in year one we only just managed to put together two teams of 12 players – now it has grown into something quite big and a calendar event we all look forward to.

“We look forward to improving on this year’s result next year.’

The Friendship Cup was sponsored by DP World and IL20 who confirmed their support for next year’s event as well.

