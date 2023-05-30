French international defender Benjamin Pavard has told bosses at Bayern Munich he wants to leave the perennial Bundesliga champions, according to reports in German media Tuesday.

Pavard, 27, notified the club he did not intend to extend his contract beyond the end of the coming season, according to German daily Bild.

The defender is also said to have informed Bayern management of his desire to move to another club this summer, broadcaster Sky reported.

Versatile Pavard has a number of suitors among Europe's footballing elite, including Spanish champions Barcelona, Sky reported.

Pavard won the 2018 World Cup with France in Russia, scoring a spectacular goal in a 4-3 victory over Argentina in the round of 16.

The Frenchman joined Bayern the following season from German rivals Stuttgart, following their relegation from the Bundesliga in 2019.

Since then Pavard has made over 150 appearances for the club, winning the 2019-20 Champions League with Bayern.

Bayern Munich sealed their 11th-straight Bundesliga title over the weekend at the end of an otherwise disappointing campaign that cost club executives Oliver Kahn and Hasan Salihamidzic their jobs.