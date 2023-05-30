Last year's runner-up Casper Ruud reached the second round of the French Open on Tuesday with a comfortable straight-sets victory over Sweden's Elias Ymer.

The Norwegian fourth seed, who also lost the US Open final last year to Carlos Alcaraz, wrapped up a 6-4, 6-3, 6-2 victory on Suzanne Lenglen.

Ruud will next face either unpredictable Kazakh Alexander Bublik or Italian qualifier Giulio Zeppieri as he continues his attempt to go one better than 12 months ago when he was thrashed in the final by Rafael Nadal.