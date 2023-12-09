Former New Zealand cricketer Lou Vincent says he feels "very fortunate" after having his life ban from all cricket for match-fixing revoked on appeal.

Vincent can resume being involved in domestic cricket or any level below that with immediate effect, after the England and Wales Cricket Board's disciplinary body revised the ban imposed on the former batter in 2014 for corruption.

The 45-year-old's life ban was issued by the Cricket Discipline Commission (CDC) after he admitted to 18 breaches of the ECB's anti-corruption code while playing in county matches in 2008 and 2011.

In a statement on Friday, the CDC said in its view Vincent had demonstrated "the very highest levels of contrition and remorse and the very best efforts to make amends wherever possible".

Gerard Elias KC, on behalf of the CDC, said the decision was reached following evidence provided by the International Cricket Council and New Zealand Cricket.

He said Vincent had made full and frank admissions of wrong-doing, co-operated immediately with global cricket authorities and engaged in anti-corruption education programmes.

Vincent said he was thankful in a statement released by New Zealand Cricket.

"I made a terrible mistake many years ago which I'll deeply regret for the rest of my life, and I remain very sorry for the harm I caused," said Vincent, who remains banned from international cricket in any capacity.

"Being able to return to the cricket environment means the world to me and I feel very fortunate to again have that opportunity."

The veteran of 134 matches for New Zealand from 2001 to 2007, including 23 Tests, said he will support the game at a community level and attend cricket matches with his family.

NZC chief executive Scott Weenink said his organisation welcomed the decision.

"He made a mistake but he's part of our cricket family and we want to support him and stand by him," Weenink said.

"Lou's given a lot to the game, not least in helping spread the anti-corruption message over the past decade, and it's good and right that he can be more involved again."