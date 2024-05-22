Two-time finalist Dominic Thiem was eliminated from Roland Garros in the second round on Wednesday going down 6-2, 7-5 to Finland's Otto Virtanen.

Thiem has failed to go past the first round of the main draw since that 2020 run and has dropped from World No.3 to 131in the rankings.

His career, blighted by a niggling wrist injury, has nose-dived since his crowning moment in 2020 when he beat Alexander Zverev in the Covid-affected US Open final.

The 30-year-old Austrian has already announced plans to retire from tennis at the end of the 2024 season.