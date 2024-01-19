Golf clinics are always special and even more so if they are hosted by a player who believes in sharing his best practices to help improve an amateur’s game.

Dubai resident Tommy Fleetwood, who opened the Tommy Fleetwood Academy at the DP World Golf Performance Centre at Jumeirah Golf Estates, showed why he has a passion for growing the game of golf in Dubai and the region, by hosting an intimate Golf Clin on the sidelines of the HERO Dubai Desert Classic at the Emirates Golf Club on Thursday.

Despite having been on the course for over four hours, Fleetwood was full of enthusiasm and bonhomie as he shared precious tips with an elite group of guests at the driving range under lights.

“I always think in golf whatever you are working on, by yourself or with a coach, I feel like that is the basis for everything you do in the game,” he said while hitting balls into the night.

“You should work on that every day because that’s going to get you closer to where you want to be.”

Fleetwood was also happy to give fans an insight into what makes him wake up every morning pick up his clubs and head to the driving range or practice putting greens.

“Every year you play a lot,” he said. “I’ve been playing from such a young age. It's been a lifetime of dreams, that I’ve had since I was a kid.

“I still have those dreams and I’m still chasing them. I have yearly goals, monthly goals, weekly goals, whatever, they are all there.

“In golf, there is always something that you’re aiming for,” he added. “I had a great week last week at the Creek where I won (Dubai Invitational), so the game never really stops,” Fleetwood added.

With the season having just started the English golfer who has made Dubai his home and lives close to his academy at the Jumeirah Golf Estates, also highlighted his agenda for the season with the focus, as always, on the Majors.

“Overall I'm very excited to play at Pinehurst (U.S. Open Championship) as I have never played there before,” he said. “Augusta is Augusta (The Master) while I have played once at Valhalla, Kentucky (PGA Championship)

“But the Open at Royal Troon (Scotland) for me is always the one that stands out. It’s my favourite tournament in the world. it’s the tournament I have dreamt of since I was a kid.”

But before heads off into the world Fleetwood will keep his eye on the Dallah Trophy, a symbol of supremacy at the Hero Desert Classic, a title he is yet to win.

“It’s a beautiful trophy,” he said looking at the gleaming Arabic coffee pot prize at the driving range. “To have your name on it with a whole list of amazing winners and legends of the game will be special

“I keep dreaming of having my name on that trophy one day.”

Perhaps this could be the year that Fleetwood realizes his dreams, in Dubai

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).