Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City are locked in a gripping Premier League title race heading into the final 10 games of the season for each club.

Leaders Arsenal sit above second placed Liverpool on goal difference, with City one point behind the top two in third place.

AFP Sport looks at five matches set to play a key role in deciding this season's champions.

Manchester City v Arsenal, March 31

The biggest game of the title run-in comes at the Etihad Stadium immediately after the international break.

A third defeat to the Gunners this season could be fatal to City's hopes of winning an unprecedented fourth successive Premier League crown.

Arsenal beat Pep Guardiola's men 1-0 at the Emirates Stadium in October thanks to Gabriel Martinelli's late goal and also beat them on penalties in the Community Shield in August.

Mikel Arteta's side have won their last eight league games, but City are unbeaten in 22 matches in all competitions and have not lost at home since November 2022.

Manchester City v Aston Villa, April 3

If City can secure a priceless victory against Arsenal, they will have little time to celebrate as top-four hopefuls Villa visit the Etihad just three days later.

Enjoying an unexpectedly strong campaign, former European Champions Villa are in fourth as they eye a first since the competition became the Champions League.

Unai Emery's side stunned City in December when Leon Bailey's 74th minute goal sealed a 1-0 win.

City are unbeaten since then, while Villa have maintained their grip on a top four berth despite a challenge from Tottenham.

Manchester United v Liverpool, April 7

Liverpool will head to Old Trafford on a revenge mission after their painful 4-3 loss to their bitter rivals in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

Jurgen Klopp's side led 2-1 and 3-2 near the end of normal time and extra-time respectively, but couldn't hold on as Amad Diallo's last-gasp winner ended the Reds' quadruple bid.

Liverpool can still give Klopp a memorable farewell in his final season by adding the Premier League and Europa League to the League Cup they lifted in February.

A first victory at Old Trafford since 2021 will be essential to Liverpool's attempt to equal United's record of 20 English titles.

Tottenham v Arsenal, April 28

With so much at stake for these old rivals, there will be an extra edge to the always-feisty north London derby.

Arsenal famously won the league at White Hart Lane to clinch the title in 1971 and 2004. They could take a major step towards another crown by beating their hated neighbours in the rebuilt stadium on the site of those historic triumphs.

Arsenal, last crowned champions 20 years ago, have lost just one of the last six north London derbies, although they twice squandered the lead in a 2-2 draw at the Emirates in September.

Revitalised in Ange Postecoglou's first season in charge, attack-minded Tottenham are certain to be on the front foot as they aim to finish in the top four.

Aston Villa v Liverpool, May 11

Although Liverpool swept aside Villa 3-0 at Anfield in September, the Reds can expect a sterner test in the rematch.

In what will be Klopp's final away league game as Liverpool boss, the German will look for a fourth successive victory at Villa Park.

Villa last beat Liverpool in 2020 when their 7-2 rout prompted Klopp to admit his team had "lost the plot".

With a first title in four years potentially within reach, Liverpool cannot afford a similar meltdown.

Judgement Day

If there is still nothing to separate the title chasers after those matches, the final day of the season on May 19 features Arsenal hosting Everton, Manchester City facing West Ham and Liverpool taking on Wolves.