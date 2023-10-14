AL DHAFRA - The first edition of Al Dhafra Camel Racing Festival commenced today at the Madinet Zayed Racetrack in AL Dhafra Region.

The festival debuted at the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region.

Organised by the UAE Camel Racing Federation, the festival marks its first appearance in the world of purebred Arabian camel racing.

Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President and Chairman of the UAE Camel Racing Federation, attended the competitions of the first day of the festival, which will be held for three days.