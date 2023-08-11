UAE - Amenah Al Muhairi, a 15-year-old female athlete and member of Mubadala’s Excellence Programme, is set to make history by becoming the first Emirati to represent the UAE at the FIS Junior World Championships in freestyle snowboarding.

Amenah will be showcasing her skills in both the slopestyle and big air categories during the competition at the scenic Cardrona Alpine Resort in New Zealand taking place from August 28.

Amenah came to the limelight in January 2022 when, at just 13 years old, she represented the UAE in the Sarajevo Cup at FIS International competitions.

The young prodigy stunned competitors and audiences alike by securing two silver and three bronze medals in the slopestyle events, and two silver and six bronze medals in the big air events, making her the first Emirati to achieve such a remarkable feat.

Amenah also claimed a bronze medal in her category at the first international FIS Slopestyle event held at Ski Dubai in October last year. She continued her impressive journey by competing in various winter sports events across Austria, Germany, and Bosnia last winter.

“My journey in snowboarding has been extraordinary thanks to my supporters," she said..

"Their belief in my abilities has been a huge driving force behind my success, and I feel truly honoured to represent the UAE at the championships.

Nurturing Emirati talent is crucial for the growth of sports in our nation, and I hope to inspire more young athletes to pursue their dreams fearlessly,," she added.

Amenah is a member of Mubadala’s Excellence Programme, which was launched in 2021 to empower and support gifted individuals in pursuing their dreams.

This initiative has made a significant impact by providing support to aspiring athletes, including fencers, padel players, sailors, triathletes, equestrians, and many others. Its purpose is to encourage members of the community to excel in their chosen disciplines while pursuing an active lifestyle through sports and fitness.

“I am excited to compete alongside some of the world’s best athletes and make history for the UAE on the international stage, Amenah said.

"I am immensely grateful for the support I have received from Mubadala, proving that Emirati athletes can achieve greatness in winter sports and beyond,."

Currently, Amenah is honing her skills in Australia during its winter season as she prepares to compete in New Zealand. She aspires to represent the UAE as the first Emirati female athlete in freestyle snowboarding at the 2024 Gangwon Youth Olympic Games and the 2026 Milan Winter Olympic Games.

Amenah’s participation in the championships isn’t just a remarkable achievement for her but also a groundbreaking moment for the UAE in the world of winter sports.

