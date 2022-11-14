RIYADH — The Saudi National Football Team's Coach Herve Renard announced the exclusion of the player Fahad Al-Muwallad from the Saudi squad for the Qatar World Cup 2022. He has summoned Nawaf Al-Abed to join the team as Al-Muwallad’s replacement.



In statement published in Twitter in the official account of the Saudi National Football Team, it was clarified that Renard’s decision was a precautionary measure after following up on the developments of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) ’s appeal in the case before the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) for the player Al-Muwallad, and also after sharing legal views with the Saudi Football Association and their lawyer.



Thus, Renard summoned the Nawaf Al-Abed to join the team instead of Fahd Al-Muwallad and participate in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.



It is noteworthy that Saudi Arabia’s Coach Herve Renard announced on Friday a 26-member Green Falcons squad for the Qatar World Cup 2022.



Members of the squad are below: Goalkeepers: Mohammed Al-Owais, Mohammed Alyami, and Nawaf Al-Aqidi.



Defense: Sultan Al-Ghannam, Muhammad Al-Burayk, Abdulelah Al-Amri, Ali Al-Bulaihi, Abdullah Madu, Hassan Tambakti, Saud Abdulhamid, and Yasser Al-Shahrani.



Midfield: Salman Al-Faraj, Salem Al-Dawsari, Abdulelah Al-Malki, Mohamed Kanno, Abdul Rahman Al-Aboud, Sami Al-Najei, Hattan Bahebri, Nasser Al-Dosari, Ali Al-Hassan, Riyad Sharahili, and Abdullah Atif.



Forward: Saleh Al-Shehri, Feras Al-Brikan, Haitham Asiri, and Nawaf Al-Abed.



The team includes 16 debutants, while 10 players were part of the team that played in the Russia World Cup 2018. Midfielder Salman Al-Faraj is the captain.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).