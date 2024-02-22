Fast bowler Ollie Robinson was named in the England team for the fourth Test against India in Ranchi starting on Friday for his first match of the series.

The 30-year-old last played for England in the third Ashes Test at Headingley last year, where he bowled just 11.2 overs before being sidelined for the remainder of the series due to a back spasm.

He replaces Mark Wood, who has played in two of the India Tests.

Spinner Shoaib Bashir will also be in the XI, in place of Rehan Ahmed.

Bashir, 20, made his Test debut in the second match against India at Visakhapatnam after missing the opener because of a visa delay.

England suffered a 434-run defeat in the third Test and trail 2-1 in the five-match series.

The fifth and final match will be in Dharamsala from March 7.

England team: Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (capt), Ben Foakes, Ollie Robinson, James Anderson, Shoaib Bashir, Tom Hartley.