Wicketkeeper-batsman Dhruv Jurel hit a defiant 90 before England bowled out India for 307 on Sunday, to lead by 46 on day three of the fourth Test.

Shoaib Bashir took one wicket in the morning session to register his first five-wicket haul in Tests. Fellow spinner Tom Hartley bowled Jurel to wrap up the innings on the stroke of lunch in Ranchi.