ABU DHABI - The 26th edition of Dubai World Cup 2022 fixture is drawing prominent coverage on international sports channels, websites, and newspapers a day before its launch tomorrow at the Meydan Racecourse in Dubai.

The current edition, with a total prize money of US$30.5 million, witnesses the participation of 130 horses from 19 countries.

PastTheWire.com in a report with Fox Sports and NYRA logos said that it will broadcast live coverage of the Group 1, $12 million Dubai World Cup presented by Runhappy Saturday, March 26th at noon, Eastern on FS2.

London-based Sky Sports published an article titled "Dubai World Cup: Real World impresses trainer Saeed bin Suroor in time trial ahead of Meydan showdown".

The five-year-old is looking to bounce back from disappointment in last month's Saudi Cup, where he ended a five-race unbeaten spell which had begun with a dominant victory in the Royal Hunt Cup at Royal Ascot in June 2021, it says.

The current edition of the cup will take place amidst the return to normalcy for the first time in two years, with last year’s edition being held without an audience, while the 2020 edition was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Saudi-based Arab News in its article wrote 10 reasons to attend Dubai World Cup this weekend, saying: It’s the best racing in the world; the best jockeys in the world; trainers, too; the crowds are back; the fashion; the Style Stakes; it’s great value; you can win money; the closing ceremony and the concert.

US-based MediaNews Group’s The Press-Enterprise published a report titled "Horse racing notes: Dubai World Cup, 3 Derby prep races on tap", where it talked about the chances of Pegasus World Cup Invitational winner Life Is Good and Pennsylvania Derby winner Hot Rod Charlie.

Paulick Report, a website for horse racing participants, published a report about Japanese horses’ participation in the Dubai World Cup titled "Chuwa Wizard, Combustion Headline Japanese Contingent For Dubai World Cup Night".

Two of Japan’s leading dirt candidates for Saturday’s feature meeting headlined a pre-dawn trackwork session at Meydan, with last year’s Group 1 Dubai World Cup runner-up Chuwa Wizard shaded by young upstart Combustion, who contests the Group 2 UAE Derby.

The Ryuji Okubo-trained Chuwa Wizard, ridden by raceday partner Yuga Kawada, is a veteran of the Meydan dirt, while Combustion will become the maiden runner at the Dubai World Cup meeting for Godolphin’s Japanese operation with jockey William Buick getting his first feel for the three-year-old.

British television channel Racing TV published a report about Trainer William Haggas, who is limbering up for perhaps the most important weekend of his training career, with new arrival Grocer Jack set to represent the yard in the $12m Dubai World Cup and Alenquer and Dubai Honour spearheading a twin challenge at the $6m Longines Sheema Classic.