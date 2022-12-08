Arsenal players during a training session at the Al Maktoum Stadium. — Courtesy Arsenal FC

World Cup fever from Gulf neighbours Qatar is set to swamp Dubai as well when Al Nasr Club’s state-of-the-art Al Maktoum Stadium hosts the Dubai Super Cup 2022, a tournament that will showcase four of European football’s biggest teams.

Held under the esteemed patronage of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, the event is organised by MH Sports, in cooperation with the Dubai Sports Council.

Fifty-four years since they last played at the Al Nasr Stadium, six-time European Champions League winners Liverpool FC return to Dubai to compete alongside legendary clubs Arsenal, Milan, and Lyon in a unique tournament format designed to serve up top-level entertainment.

Perfectly scheduled for the off days of the Fifa World Cup, the Dubai Super Cup will be held on December 8, 11, 13, and 16. The event has been officially sanctioned by Fifa, Uefa, and the Asian Football Federation.

All four competing teams will use the Super Cup as a key ingredient of their off-season winter training camp in preparation for their respective season's resumption upon the completion of the World Cup.

Arsenal, the 14-time FA Cup winners, kick off proceedings in the tournament opener against Lyon on December 8, with Liverpool also meeting the eight-time French Cup winner on December 11.

The Gunners then face Italian giants and seven-time European Champions Leagues winners AC Milan on December 13, with Liverpool playing the Rossoneri on December 16.

Between them, the four greats of European football have won more than 35 major titles and will help enhance the UAE’s bid to create more opportunities for the launch of more high-profile international sporting tournaments.

Speaking about the significance of the Dubai Super Cup Saeed Hareb, Secretary-General and the driving force behind the ambitious Dubai Sports Council, said: "We are pleased to host this event, which is honoured by the patronage of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council.

“We hope that it will be a mainstay in the winter sports scene. It contributes to consolidating Dubai's position as a globally preferred destination for major teams during the winter period for training, competitive matches, and preparations for the remainder of the season and European tournaments."

Marwan bin Ghalita, Chairman of hosts Al Nasr Sports Club added: "We are proud that the matches of this tournament will be held at Al Maktoum Stadium in Al Nasr Club, an architectural and sports masterpiece well-qualified to host matches of this magnitude for popular teams and large audiences.

“The stadium has previously hosted international matches in the Asia Cup 2019 and World Cup Qualifiers. Fans of the game will relish the reception from the qualified cadres hosting such sporting events, bringing joy to audiences and benefiting participating teams."

Ahmed Khoory, Chairman of AMH Sports, the US distributor for the premium golf brands commented: "The patronage of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, strengthens our determination to make this tournament exceptional for all.

“Hosting popular clubs in this league is an excellent addition to any city's credentials and this is a great opportunity for fans of these clubs, both within and outside the UAE to enjoy amazing experiences on and off the field."

The Super Cup is a points-based tournament with three points being awarded to the winner of each match and two points in the case of a draw.

Every match will also feature a penalty shootout with a point at stake.

The team with the most points at the end of the tournament will be declared the Dubai Super Cup Champion!

FIXTURES

Arsenal vs Olympique Lyonnais, 7.30 pm

Liverpool vs Olympique Lyonnais, 6 pm

Arsenal vs AC Milan, 6 pm

Liverpool v AC Milan, 7.30 pm

