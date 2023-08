Novak Djokovic overcame draining summer heat in a gritty 5-7, 7-6 (9/7), 7-6 (7-4) victory over Carlos Alcaraz, saving a match point to win the ATP Cincinnati Masters on Sunday.

The 23-time grand Slam champion needed three hours and 49 minutes to gain revenge for his loss to the Spaniard in the Wimbledon final last month.

Djokovic was seen by the doctor early in the second set but played on to win the marathon and claim his third Cincinnati title.