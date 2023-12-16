Denwit David Boriboonsub has put himself in position to claim a unique hat-trick of titles in successive weeks after leading after day two of the $1 million Saudi Open.

The 20 year-old Thai golfer claimed the ARAMCO Invitational, also in Saudi Arabia, two weeks ago on the Asian Development Tour (ADT), followed by the Thailand Open last week and is clearly still in the zone after shooting a five under-par 66 at Riyadh Golf Club today.

He leads on eight-under along with countryman Phachara Khongwatmai, who also returned a 66, on a calmer day after windy weather yesterday, in the season-ending event on the Asian Tour. Joining the Thai pair at the top of the leaderboard is Todd Sinnott (Aus) with two rounds of 67.

Denwit beat England’s William Harrold in a sudden-death play-off at Rolling Hills Golf Club to win what was the final event on the ADT’s season 12 days ago, which also allowed him to claim the ADT Order of Merit title.

The Merit list victory earned him his Asian Tour card for next year, and judging by today’s performance he has what it takes to compete on the main tour.

Dubai Golden VISA Awardee Gaganjeet Bhullar (Ind) shot a stunning second round 64, two shots better than anyone in the field - and along with his first round of 76 lies in tied 26th on two under par.

Gaganjeet told Khaleej Times: “I played well today. I hit 12 or 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation. Yesterday was very windy, and today was very cold in the morning. I felt today my ball flight was under control and I was more aggressive from tee to green and it worked out well.”

Henrik Stenson (Swe) lies in tied sixth with rounds of 70 and 67 while Joshua Grenville-Wood (UAE) shot rounds of 72 and 70 to lie in tied 40th.

The cut fell at two over par with 70 players qualifying for the weekend.

Leading Round Two Scores

(7,246 Yards, Par 71).

D. Boriboonsub (Thai) 68. 66. 134.

P. Khongwatmai (Thai) 68. 66. 134.

T. Sinnott (Aus) 67. 67. 134.

P. Pittayarat (Thai) 68. 67. 135.

B. Hellgren (Swe) 69. 67. 136.

