RIYADH — Just twenty-four hours after Al Nassr's heartbreaking loss in the King's Cup final, Cristiano Ronaldo, the team's Portuguese star, broke his silence with a heartfelt promise to the fans.



The dramatic match against their fierce rivals, Al Hilal, ended in a 1-1 draw after regular and extra time, leading to a tense penalty shootout.



Al Hilal emerged victorious with a 5-4 score, thanks to a crucial save by Moroccan goalkeeper Yassine Bounou, who denied Mishari Al-Nimr's decisive penalty.



The defeat was a bitter pill to swallow for Ronaldo, who was seen in tears on the pitch, the images capturing the raw emotion of a player who had hoped to clinch his first local title since joining Al Nassr in early 2023.



Ronaldo took to Instagram to share his thoughts and rally his supporters. In a message to his followers, he wrote, "Thank you all for your support this season. We fell twice on penalty shootout, but we will come back stronger." His words were a blend of gratitude and determination, reflecting his unwavering commitment to the team's future success.



Ronaldo's journey with Al Nassr has been marked by both personal and team achievements. He won the Saudi Pro League top scorer award, a feat he humbly attributed to the support of his teammates and the entire technical and administrative staff.



Highlighting a historic moment for Al Nassr, Ronaldo celebrated their triumph in the Arab Club Champions Cup, marking the first time the club has lifted this prestigious trophy. His message to the fans was one of hope and resolve: "Thank you all for the love and support. Now, it's time to focus on the Euro and give everything i have for my country."



As Ronaldo shifts his focus to international duty, his promise of a stronger and better Al Nassr in the coming season leaves fans with renewed hope and anticipation for the future.

