Canada's Sarah Mitton won the first gold on offer at the World Athletics Indoor Championships by edging victory in the women's shot put in Glasgow on Friday.

Mitton, the world outdoor silver medallist, managed a best of 20.22 metres on her sixth and final effort.

Germany's Yemisi Ogunleye took silver with 20.19m.

Reigning two-time outdoor champion Chase Jackson of the United States, who previously competed under her maiden name of Ealey, rounded out the podium with 19.67m.