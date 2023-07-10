Commonwealth Games champion Rasheed Broadbell ran a personal best and world leading 12.94 seconds to win the 110m hurdles title on Sunday's final day of the Jamaican athletics championships.

Broadbell, racing in a legal wind of 0.7m/sec at the national stadium in Kingston, bettered American Cordell Tinch's 12.96sec set in June and improved his own previous personal best of 12.99 set last year.

Olympic champion Hansle Parchment was second in 13.12 and Orlando Bennett third in 13.19 seconds, the best of the season for both.