Sam Underhill, a starter in the last Rugby World Cup final, was on Monday dropped from the England training squad for this year's competition in France.

The 26-year-old flanker was one of two players cut as head coach Steve Borthwick trimmed his squad from 41.

The 39 remaining players assembled at England's training base in Bagshot on Monday.

Underhill who plays for Bath was one of the stars as England throttled New Zealand in the World Cup semi-final in Yokohama, Japan, in October 2019. He then played the entire match as England were in turn outmuscled by the Springboks in the final.

The other player cut was 22-year-old Sale prop forward Bevan Rodd who has won two caps.

The 21 forwards in the squad include 33-year-old Harlequins prop Joe Marler, who last played for England 18 months ago.

Borthwick is due to announce his tournament squad on August 7.