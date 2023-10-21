ALQASSIM — In a gripping showdown, French striker Karim Benzema, representing Al-Ittihad, scored a goal against Al-Taawoun and accidentally replicated the feat in his own team's net. The match concluded in a 1-1 draw, highlighted by exceptional goalkeeping that thwarted additional scoring opportunities.



Al-Ittihad, the reigning champion of the Saudi Professional League, found themselves deadlocked against Al-Taawoun, disrupting the latter's winning streak in the tenth round of competition.



Karim Benzema initially propelled Al-Ittihad into the lead with a headed goal in the 22nd minute. However, he swiftly reversed the fortune, scoring an own goal in the 26th minute using the same technique.



The draw leaves Al-Taawoun with 23 points, while Al-Ittihad reaches 20 points, continuing its journey of setbacks after a loss in the previous round against traditional rivals Al-Ahli.



In another match in Najran, Al-Fayhaa regained its winning form after two rounds of draws, defeating Al-Okhdood 2-1 at the Prince Hathloul bin Abdulaziz Stadium.



Al-Fayhaa took the lead with a goal from Henry Onyekuru in the 29th minute of the first half. However, Nigerian striker Godwin equalized for Al-Okhdood just before half-time. The Zambian player Fashion Sakala secured victory for Al-Fayhaa with a goal in the 66th minute.



Al-Fayhaa now has 14 points, while Al-Okhdood remains at 7 points.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).