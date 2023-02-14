DUBAI - Dubai Sports Council (DSC) has honoured Barcelona Team of Spain as the champion for the 6th Dubai Intercontinental Football Cup – U 13, the biggest of its kind in terms of the variety and names of participating teams, which was organised by Fursan Hispania Academy under the supervision of DSC.

The Championship took place from 10th to 12th February at GEMS Winchester School in Dubai with more than 400 players representing 20 teams; among which were four Emirati teams; Al-Nasr, Al-Wasl, Shabab Al-Ahli and Al-Wehda.

The winners were honoured by Ahmed Salem Al-Mahri, Director of the Sports Development Department in DSC, and Michel Salgado, the prominent former star of Real Madrid and the Spanish National Team.

Barcelona beat Cruzeiro of Brazil 4 – 3 via a penalty shootout in the final match to win the Championship Cup. Concerning individual awards, Chelsea's Hezekiah Grimwade was honoured as the Championship's best player, while the Cruzeiro's Kek Masudo won the top scorer's award and Pablo Penia of Barcelona gained the best goalkeeper's title.

In Silver Cup Competition, the Wakatak Team of Japan defeated Valladolid of Spain 5 – 4 via a penalty shootout in the final match to win first place.

Dubai Intercontinental Football Cup – U 13 is a model of cooperation between DSC and private entities to develop the sports sector by organising various community and sports championships and events.