Spinners Mitchell Santner and Glenn Phillips took three wickets each as New Zealand bowled out Bangladesh for 172 on the opening day of the second and final Test in Dhaka on Wednesday.

Mushfiqur Rahim top-scored with 35 before being dismissed for obstructing the field after he pushed the ball away with his gloves while defending against Kyle Jamieson.

Santner (3-65), Phillips (3-31) and Ajaz Patel (2-54) combined to bowl out Bangladesh in the third session of the day after the hosts, who won the opener, elected to bat in their bid to clinch the series.