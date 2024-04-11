Former Formula One team chief Ted Toleman, who gave Ayrton Senna his debut, has died at the age of 86, it was announced on Thursday.

The founder and boss of the eponymous outfit enjoyed success in junior categories before stepping up to F1 in the early 1980s.

Senna finished second at the rain-hit Monaco Grand Prix in the Brazilian's rookie 1984 season, giving the British team their best-ever F1 result.

Toleman scored two further podiums with Senna in Britain and Portugal that year, while they also claimed a sole pole position when Teo Fabi beat the weather conditions at the 1985 German Grand Prix.

After five seasons in F1, which yielded 26 points, Toleman sold up to Benetton and the squad rebranded for the 1986 campaign.

Toleman's list of F1 drivers also included Brian Henton, Derek Warwick, Bruno Giacomelli, Johnny Cecotto, Stefan Johansson, Pierluigi Martini and Piercarlo Ghinzani.

Stefano Domenicali, president and CEO of Formula 1, paid tribute to Toleman.

"I am saddened to hear that Ted Toleman has passed away," he said. "He gave so much to Formula 1 and his achievements and legacy will always be part of our history. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this sad time."