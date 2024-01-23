Uzbekistan scored a late equaliser as they moved into the Asian Cup knockout rounds after a 1-1 draw with already qualified Australia on Tuesday.

The Socceroos were looking to win all three group games at the Asian Cup for the first time and took the lead through Martin Boyle's controversial first-half penalty in Doha.

But Azizbek Turgunboev outjumped Aziz Behich to head home in the 78th minute as Uzbekistan eased through to the last 16.

Australia won Group B ahead of Uzbekistan, with Syria beating India 1-0 to finish third.

Australia thought they had taken the lead when Kusini Yengi headed home with 10 minutes gone, only for the strapping Portsmouth striker to be flagged offside.

Uzbekistan's Umar Eshmurodov was lucky to escape with only a yellow card when he tripped Boyle while clear through on goal midway through the first half.

Riley McGree was guilty of a shocking miss five minutes before half-time with the goal at his mercy after Yengi had danced his way through the Uzbekistan defence.

But Australia were given a reprieve when a VAR check judged that the ball had hit Uzbek defender Odiljon Hamrobekov's hand in the build-up as he slid in to tackle Yengi.

Boyle dispatched the penalty low into the corner to send the Socceroos into half-time with the lead.

Uzbekistan substitute Jaloliddin Masharipov came close to an equaliser with a whipped free-kick shortly after the restart.

The Central Asians then had a goal disallowed when Eshmurodov headed home from a free-kick, only to be flagged for offside.

But they got their reward when substitute Turgunboev got on the end of a cross to head in Uzbekistan's equaliser.

It was the first goal Australia had conceded at the Asian Cup, following wins over India and Syria.