HANGZHOU — Saudi sprinter Abdullah Abkar clinched the silver medal in the 200m competition at the 19th Asian Games on Monday.



Abkar's achievement came as he finished second in the race with a time of 20.63 seconds, trailing by just 0.03 seconds behind Japan's Ueyama Koki, who secured the gold medal. Chinese Taipei's Yang Chun-han claimed the bronze.



At 26 years old, Abkar's success contributes to Saudi Arabia's medal tally at Hangzhou 2022, bringing the total to four.



All of Saudi Arabia's medals in these games come from athletics, with Yousef Masrahi winning gold in the 400m, Mohammed Tolo securing silver in shot put, and Hussein Al-Hizam earning bronze in pole vault.

