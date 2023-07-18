The football team of Al Shamal club has begun training at their outdoor camp in Austria as preparations for the new football season and the league championship 2023-2024.

The initial training sessions focus on physical fitness with the coaching staff aiming to strengthen fitness and stamina levels of players after the rest period following the end of last season.

The technical staff, led by Swedish coach Poya Aspaghi, has developed a training program that includes technical and physical aspects in addition to playing friendly matches during the team’s camp in Austria which will continue until August 2.

Earlier, Al Shamal were training in Doha before their travel overseas and have also contracted players that include: Hassan, Mowaffaq Awad, Hamad Mansour and goalkeeper Abdullah Al Radi in addition to signing striker Ricardo Gomez and Iranian midfielder Omid Ibrahimi.

Al Shamal club have also announced the signing of player Younes El Hannach from the French club Paris Saint-Germain to join the football team starting next season.

Meanwhile, Al Ahli club have also begun their two-week training camp in Austria.

